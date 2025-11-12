New matchmaking system and lower token prices in ARC Raiders. Embark Studios’ response to player feedback

ARC Raiders was supposed to be free-to-play, but it released as a paid game and still sold over 4 million copies. The launch was such a hit that the servers nearly melted, so Embark Studios apologized and gifted everyone who logged in on Sunday, November 2. They’re clearly paying attention to player feedback and today they rolled out some highly requested changes.

Duos now match with Duos, just like we asked for

Embark Studios shared an announcement on a few ARC Raiders features, saying on their official Discord, “We have a quick update on a few hot topics.”

As they said, they “quietly” tested and rolled out Duo-prioritized matchmaking. Solos and Squads are matched separately first, then Duos are paired with other Duos, and Trios with other Trios. It’s still not a perfect system, so sometimes we may still encounter mixed group types.

But what’s really surprising – Prices for Raider Tokens have been lowered and go live tomorrow, Thursday the 13th, at 10:30?CET. Players who bought at the old rates will automatically be refunded the difference over the next week.

Currently, all players get one free Raider Deck, but more free and premium Decks will come later. But it’s worth noting that gameplay items are only included in free Raider Decks to help new Raiders get started and can be unlocked through progression. Premium Decks contain no pay-to-win items, their focus is purely on cosmetics and convenience.

A new map is on the way, along with more events and quests. There’s a lot more coming to the game by the end of the year, and this could just be the start.