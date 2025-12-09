Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake could be revealed soon as new rumors surface

Today, just a few days ahead of one of the largest gaming showcases of the year, a potential leak has revealed more about the long-rumored Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag remake. Thanks to a PEGI rating spotted by Knoebel on BlueSky for sharing a screenshot, because now, for some reason, trying to follow the link to the PEGI listing results in an error. It is unlikely that Ubisoft has the power to take a site down like that, but as recently as a few months ago, they reportedly threatened to sue a voice actor for speaking too much about the remake. Ubisoft has also had a rough year, with several of the developer’s most popular franchises, including Assassin’s Creed, being pulled together to form a new subsidiary with Tencent. But it almost feels impossible to ignore now that this long-rumored remake could finally be revealed during this week’s Game Awards showcase.

If the screenshot is to be believed, it looks like Ubisoft is getting a little clever with the title of this remake. The Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag remake will apparently use the term “Resynced,” which is likely a reference to the in-game science-fiction VR device, the Animus, that uses DNA to allow users to “relive” their ancestors' memories. Of course, even if the name was more straightforward, the terms “remaster” and “remake” have become less clear in recent video game re-releases. We may have to wait for an official announcement to understand better what to expect. But for now, we can at least know it has a PEGI rating of 18, meaning it’s only suitable for players aged 18 or older. This also notably matches the rating of the original.

PEGI rating spotted.Source: Knoebel on BlueSky

In case you don’t remember, Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag holds a memorable place in the franchise's history as the game that introduced naval combat. Black Flag stars Edward Kenway, a pirate who becomes an assassin. The game was initially released in 2013, but nearly a decade later, we called it “the best pirate game ever,” and even today, a few years later, that may still be true. Ubisoft’s other attempt at the genre, Skull and Bones, didn’t exactly set the world on fire.

The Game Awards showcase this Thursday feels like the perfect place to finally and officially announce this remake. Considering the rumor has been discussed for years at this point, it would be more confusing if it didn’t make an appearance. But we’ll have to be patient for a few more days to see what happens.