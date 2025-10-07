Over a million views in 3 days. This viral game will let you drive a giant mechanical sandworm

I came across Drivers of the Apocalypse completely by accident, like with most indie titles. It’s being developed by a single person, Jussi Kemppainen (aka Dinosaurs Are Better), who used to be a VFX artist at Remedy Entertainment (Max Payne 1&2 Remake, Quantum Break). A few months back, the game was already looking like full-on vehicular chaos, and now Jussi’s revealed a new machine design that’s supposedly so “boring” it’s grabbed the attention of over a million people.

Meet the weaponized worm that’s taking over Drivers of the Apocalypse

In short, Drivers of the Apocalypse is a single-player, action-packed car combat game set in a brutal post-apocalyptic wasteland. We can blast enemy vehicles with gunfire, then pull off wild stunts like jumping from one car to another mid-battle. There’s also deep customization (paint, decals, upgrade trees), and the environment is rugged and ever-dangerous, from crumbling highways to open deserts.

But let’s talk about that customization for a sec. Just recently, Jussi showed off a new design on X – what he called a “massive weaponized boring machine” that looks like a gigantic white worm. The video has already been watched over a million times.

And that’s how we ended up with what feels like a mix of Crossout and the classic Snake games. This massive worm doesn’t just shoot at enemies, it straight-up rams into them all. At first, I figured the random parts sticking out of its body were customization options, but they’re actually the remains of the vehicles it’s smashed through. After seeing that, I’m even more hyped for this game than I was before. Still, I’m hoping we’ll get to add some paint, markings, or colorful patterns like the ones shown in a post from March.

The next day, Jussi shared another look at the sandworm machine (apparently inspired by Cohh Carnage) and this time, our wormy friend looked way more menacing. But since people really loved the “naked” version, it might stick around in the game after all. It’s always great when devs listen to player feedback, and while the finished model definitely feels more like it belongs in the game, that white version will still be a nice touch.

Drivers of the Apocalypse is still in development and doesn’t have an official release date yet, but we can Wishlist it on Steam and sign up for the Playtest.