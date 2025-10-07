Larian didn’t want you to have this powerful Baldur’s Gate 3 weapon. But fans found a way

Baldur's Gate 3 is known for its unconventional approaches to resolving conflicts. If you don't want to fight a particular opponent, you can often avert combat in interesting ways (provided you have the right skills or good dice rolls). However, there are also players who enjoy combat with all kinds of opponents, and for that, powerful weapons come in handy. One of them is undoubtedly Deva Mace. Few weapons deal as much damage as it does. The problem is that Larian has made it impossible to obtain. But there is a trick to getting it.

How to get Deva Mace in BG3

Deva Mace is a weapon wielded by Deva enemies (who look like celestial creatures). You can summon them by using the Planar Ally: Deva spell or find them in the third act of the game by removing the Castigated by Divinity curse. You can get this debuff by looting chests in the Stormshore Tabernacle.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News.

It is worth noting that this weapon is not available through “regular” means. To get it, players used to loot the chests in Stormshore Tabernacle with a follower of a “good” gods like Gale or Shadowheart (if you picked that way in Act 2). Then, you were cursed and fought Deva after healing the character. Previously, after fighting them, it was enough to use a long rest, return to the battlefield and take Deva Mace from the pouches. The problem is that this method was patched by Larian.

Fortunately, players' creativity knows no bounds, and as a result, a new way to obtain Deva Mace has been discovered. Our German colleagues at Gamepro tested this method themselves, and it really works! On PC, as before, you need to steal from chests in Stormshore Tabernacle (do it with followers of good gods) and get the curse. Later, remove the curse, thanks to which Deva will appear and attack you. After defeating it, you have to pick up the corpse, next find Deva Mace by typing in the search bar in inventory and send it to a different character.

On consoles it is mostly the same, you have to pick up the dead Deva and place it in your inventory. The difference is, you have to go to the character’s inventory and select the main hand weapon slot. Deva Mace should appear on the list. Once again, send it to a different character. We haven’t tested this method, but it should work too. Now you will be able to easily defeat your opponents.