Cyberpunk 2077 and Edgerunners take on Pokemon. The official Cyberpunk TCG is coming

No doubt about it, Cyberpunk 2077 is still a gold mine for CD Projekt RED. Fans were recently speculating about a big surprise for the game’s 5th anniversary, but a CDPR community manager shot down the hype, saying there’s no update coming this December. Then out of nowhere, something did happen – and let’s be honest, nobody saw it coming: the announcement of a Cyberpunk Trading Card Game.

Cyberpunk TCG revealed

First things first – Cyberpunk TCG is going to be a physical-only game. No app, no digital client, more like Pokémon TCG or Magic: The Gathering. We’ll be collecting, trading, and playing with actual cards. It’s set in the worlds of Cyberpunk 2077 and the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, and it’s being made in collaboration between CD Projekt Red and WeirdCo.

The idea is simple: you build your own team using characters, gear, and upgrades from across the Cyberpunk universe, then face off against other players. The first set already includes big names like V, Panam, Johnny Silverhand, Jackie, Judy, and Adam Smasher, plus all kinds of chrome: Mantis Blades, Kiroshi Optics, cyberware, upgrades, and more. The artwork is brand-new, custom-made for this TCG, not simply repurposed screenshots or concept art from the game and anime.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

WeirdCo, founded by Elliot Cook and Luohan Wei, promises to use no AI in their games and aims to create experiences that feel alive, collaborative, and proudly “a little weird.” Their mission is to make meaningful games in a world full of ordinary ones.

Cyberpunk TCG was just announced, its Kickstarter is launching in 2026, but we can already sign up to get a free exclusive Lucy card when it drops.