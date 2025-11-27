Battflefield 6 player receives a gold bar with his name on it from EA as he does what fans of the series love most

If you joined the open beta for Battlefield 6, you also got the chance to compete in the "Destruction Receipts" contest organized by Electronic Arts. Almost two months have passed since the conclusion of this event (September 30), but only recently did the prize reach the winner, who reportedly admitted to... cheating.

For the record, players eager to compete posted their unedited, 30-second videos online with the hashtag #BF6Receipts. Fans had to destroy high-value machines in the game – the winners were those who caused the most damage.

The winner of the Battlefield 6 contest allegedly admitted to cheating

One of the participants was a fan who went by the nickname Vusal_Mahmudlu. He ended up winning and got a "gold" bar in November, which showed that equipment worth about $336 million had been destroyed. Mahmudlu shared this bar, along with a letter from the head of the Battlefield brand, Vince Zampella, on Reddit.

In the posted message, the user stated that in the winning video, he managed to destroy a helicopter and two jet planes (including his own). He was supposed to share the video in the comments, but he didn't. Instead, the ability to discuss the post was blocked.

It's likely because he supposedly admitted to cheating. According to a report by one of the users who directly accused him of dishonesty, the thread's author publicly stated that he sped up his video by 22% but later decided to delete that response.

Let's just emphasize again that 30-second clips couldn't be edited. If the accusations turn out to be true, it means the winner had more time to cause damage, and by speeding up the footage, he perfectly fit the 30-second video requirement.

It's hard to believe that EA wouldn't catch such cheating, but if it did happen, it doesn't reflect well on the competition's jury. The controversial clip, still available on X, can be seen below. The devs haven't yet addressed the case.

Right now, interested players can enjoy Battlefield 6 for free – the game is available to check out for free until December 2, 2025, 4:00 am PT.