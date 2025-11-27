WoW: Midnight gets a release date, but it's later than we thought. Blizzard lowers the price of a popular feature, and players celebrate

We learned the release date of the World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion. Moreover, Blizzard has changed its mind due to player pressure and drastically reduced the cost of transmog.
Blizzard Entertainment revealed the previously well-kept secret and announced the official release date for the World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion. The DLC, whose most notable new feature will be a housing system, is set to be released on March 2, 2026. Therefore, the September leak suggesting that Blizzard's new project would be released on February 26 turned out to be inaccurate (although billbil-kun was only off by a few days).
That's not all, as while working on WoW: Midnight, Blizzard changed the way transmogs (the system for changing the appearance of equipment) work by "attaching" them to slots rather than individual items. These operations turned out to be pretty pricey, which didn't sit well with fans trying out WoW: Midnight during the beta. They made their feelings known loud and clear on the game's official forum.
In the end, the devs bowed to the pressure and announced that they would drastically reduce the pricing of transmog. Saving the appearance of an item is going to be about 60% cheaper, and unlocking extra slots will cost 80% less. Moreover, the maximum number of such slots will be increased from 20 to 50. Fans can thus celebrate a victory.
Blizzard is also considering making these slots shared across the entire account. However, it's currently unknown when the studio will decide to take such a step.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
