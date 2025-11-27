WoW: Midnight gets a release date, but it's later than we thought. Blizzard lowers the price of a popular feature, and players celebrate

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the previously well-kept secret and announced the official release date for the World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion. The DLC, whose most notable new feature will be a housing system, is set to be released on March 2, 2026. Therefore, the September leak suggesting that Blizzard's new project would be released on February 26 turned out to be inaccurate (although billbil-kun was only off by a few days).

That's not all, as while working on WoW: Midnight, Blizzard changed the way transmogs (the system for changing the appearance of equipment) work by "attaching" them to slots rather than individual items. These operations turned out to be pretty pricey, which didn't sit well with fans trying out WoW: Midnight during the beta. They made their feelings known loud and clear on the game's official forum.

In the end, the devs bowed to the pressure and announced that they would drastically reduce the pricing of transmog. Saving the appearance of an item is going to be about 60% cheaper, and unlocking extra slots will cost 80% less. Moreover, the maximum number of such slots will be increased from 20 to 50. Fans can thus celebrate a victory.

Blizzard is also considering making these slots shared across the entire account. However, it's currently unknown when the studio will decide to take such a step.