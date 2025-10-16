Battlefield 6 code hides something that fans of the shooter are eagerly waiting for. Apparently, Electronic Arts wants to fulfill their request

The long-awaited Battlefield 6 from Electronic Arts has finally reached the hands of players. The game, which has been stirring great excitement for months, was released with a bang—despite flaws and technical issues, it has garnered a lot of positive reviews (90% positive feedback on Steam), and the servers were absolutely packed on launch day.

Even though the game launched was a success, it's just the start of a long journey for the developers. To keep the community interested, the devs at EA DICE will need to keep rolling out new stuff like maps, modes, and vehicles.

Undoubtedly, work on these is already underway, although we will have to wait a bit for the results. As evidence, Insider Gaming discovered mentions of new naval units in the files related to the game's multiplayer mode—Jet Skis and Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats (RHIBs). The potential content is revealed by the following lines of code:

Game/GlacierMP/Kits/Vehicle_Neutral_Boat_JetSki Game/GlacierMP/Kits/Vehicle_Neutral_Boat_RHIB

"Glacier" is the codename for the Battlefield 6 project, and "MP" obviously refers to multiplayer. What's interesting, the creators themselves previously admitted that community requests for the introduction of naval battles "have not gone unnoticed."

It wouldn't be the first time the Battlefield series lets players battle it out on water. Naval battles already appeared in "Battlefield 4," where players could use various combat boats and jet skis. It seems that EA DICE wants to return to this proven concept—this time in a new edition.

For now, it's unclear when exactly the new content will be added to the game. The first season doesn't have maps with big bodies of water, so it looks like we'll have to wait a bit longer for naval battles. However, it's possible that EA is planning an entire season dedicated to naval warfare, similar to what happened in the past.

