Battlefield 6 crashing on your Xbox or PS5 consoles? It doesn’t seem like help is coming anytime soon

Battlefield 6 is definitely one of the most anticipated games of this year. On Steam alone, it gathered over 500 000 concurrent players at its peak (via SteamDB). However, we can’t forget about other platforms. The game will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X / S, too. Console players also can take part in the Open Beta. Sadly, it seems that some people experience frequent crashes.

Battlefield 6 crashing on Xbox and PS5 consoles

We are accustomed to crashes on PC. While theoretically it is considered as one platform, there are so many hardware pieces that can differ between computers that it is difficult to optimize everything for all. So, no one is surprised that many PC players look for various fixes after game’s release. However, the situation is different when we talk about consoles. It is relatively rare to hear that a game makes consoles crash. However, it seems that BF6 is one of such productions.

On the EA forum and the official Discord server we can find reports of various console players that Battlefield 6 is crashing their devices. It seems that the problem occurs with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Moreover, it was present during last Beta, too. What is happening?

In the case of PS5, the issue seems to be overheating. It looks like the problem is not as grave as in the case of Microsoft consoles, but there are still some people who have reported it. Crashing seems to be more severe on Xbox though, with multiple people reporting it already today. There is no evident reason why this could happen.

At this point developers have not acknowledged the issue. So, it is hard to tell what its source is or when it will be fixed. Hopefully, it will be soon. However, they have also other technical problems to solve like missing DLSS and DLAA or not working matchmaking.