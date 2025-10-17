Battlefield 6 reports impressive launch sales as EA reveals exact figures. „We have been obsessed with player feedback”

As announced by EA in an official statement, Battlefield 6 achieved the "biggest launch in the series' history." Within just three days of its release, the game sold over 7 million copies and continues to see growth.

At the same time, players played over 172 million online matches, and game streams were watched for more than 15 million hours on streaming platforms. A new record was set for the number of people playing Battlefield at the same time.

Developers say thank you

Byron Beede, General Manager of Battlefield, underlined in the statement that the game's success is due to the fans' engagement. He also confirmed that the first Season of the competition is just around the corner.

First and foremost we want to thank our players. Battlefield 6 was built with our fans. From the initial concept through to the implementation of Battlefield Labs and into the record-shattering Open Beta we have been obsessed with player feedback. Together, with our players we've had a singular goal: to craft the best Battlefield ever. And this is just the beginning - our first season of new content is just 12 days away.

Meanwhile, Vince Zampella, EA's Executive Vice President, added:

[...] We appreciate you joining us for Battlefield 6’s momentous launch. We have so much more to come in the weeks ahead.

First season

EA announced that Season 1 is kicking off on October 28th. The first phase of the competition, titled Rogue Ops, will introduce a new map, Blackwell Fields, "designed with the chaos of total war in mind," as well as an "intense 4v4 mode." More stages of the season are set to drop later this year, along with new maps, weapons, and events.

