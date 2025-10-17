Where were the Culpa Mia movies filmed? Filming locations from Prime Video’s hit series

Culpa Mia series has taken Prime Video by storm. The third and final film, which concludes the story of Noah and Nicholas that fans have been following since 2023, has just been released on streaming. The series, which comes straight from Spain and is based on a Wattpad story written by Mercedes Ron, tells the story of Noah, who left her town, boyfriend, and friends to live in the mansion of her mother's new rich husband. There, she met Nick, her new stepbrother, with whom she fell madly in love. And he with her.

Where were the My Fault movies filmed?

Some viewers who admired the views presented in the My Fault series may wonder where these productions were filmed. So, we are quick to explain which places the film crew visited to bring this story to the screen.

First of all, it is worth noting that all Culpa Mia movies, i.e. Culpa Mia, Culpa Tuya, and Culpa Nuestra, were shot in Spain.

More specifically, during the filming of Culpa Mia, the film crew visited various locations in the province of Malaga. The cast and crew of the series Culpa Mia appeared in, among others, Puerto de la Duquesa, located in the municipality of Manilva; Playamar, near Torremolinos; Marbella, more specifically the beaches of Cabopinto and Nueva Andalucía; Campo de Gibraltar, Sotogrande, and La Alcaidesa, all in the province of Cádiz. So if you would like to visit the locations from the film, you can add them to your list.

The film locations also include charming Madrid, whose architectural beauty was captured in Culpa Mia.

Visiting the places where Noah and Nicholas appeared may be the perfect excuse to visit Spain, and the plan draws itself with the help of the places where the film crew appeared.

