Bethesda let fans leave their mark on The Elder Scrolls 6. „We are extremely excited”

Experts of the TES universe will have the opportunity to create their own character for The Elder Scrolls 6 in honor of a deceased friend.

In February 2025, Bethesda held a charity auction where the winner got the chance to create their own character for the next game in the developer's popular RPG series. Some players hoped that this honor would go to the editors of the Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages (UESP) – the largest unofficial "wiki" focused on TES, which has been online since 1995.

Even though another fan turned out to be the "lucky one" by donating $85,450 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the UESP team got another shot. In May, representatives of the site announced that Bethesda unexpectedly contacted them (via Instagram/Games Radar) and set a condition: if the community centered around the site managed to raise an amount equal to that donated by the mysterious auction winner to the same foundation, the UESP editors would also be able to create their own character for TES 6.

In memory of a fan, from fans

The group managed to achieve this goal, which required support not only from the UESP community but also from those centered around The Imperial Library (another popular compendium of knowledge about Tamriel) and numerous content creators (YouTubers, streamers, etc.). Bethesda itself also helped, as the release of the "remaster" of Oblivion increased traffic on the Unofficial Elder Scroll Pages.

Fans had more on their minds than just wanting to see themselves in the game as a character. The initiative began with casual comments about Loranna Pyrel, an internet user actively contributing to the development of UESP and the creator of the forum role-playing game Loranna’s RP (from 2004 to 2006).

At the start of 2024, Pyrel's friend shared the sad news that the internet user had passed away after a sudden illness. Hence, the idea to create a character in The Elder Scrolls 6 to honor the memory of the deceased. That's probably why the players were so into it, which made the whole thing a success.

From caution to excitement

In a recent post on UESP's social media channels (shared on platforms such as X and BlueSky), it was revealed that the site's editors were invited to Bethesda's office to talk about the specifics of their character. The authors of the post admitted that a lot of them were nervous about the visit and were a bit cautious about it. However, after the meeting, the entire group is said to be "extremely excited about what lies ahead."

After a post like that, it's no wonder fans are more excited about Bethesda's next game. However, for some internet users, even the enthusiasm of an authority like UESP is not enough to lift their spirits after waiting 8 years since the announcement of TES 6.

If only there were some official news about the game instead of more "credible" rumors...