One of the most important Star Citizen community websites goes offline ahead of the game’s 1.0 release. Fans are doing everything they can to keep StarShip42 alive

Star Citizen’s development timeline has been a long ride, full of big promises, ambitious goals, and plenty of delays. It’s been about 13 years since the game’s alpha first launched, and over that time, its fanbase has grown into one of the most passionate communities, even if there’s plenty of criticism around Star Citizen, including from a former Cloud Imperium Games developer. A few years after the alpha appeared, in 2016, the StarShip42 website was born. Created by Lundfoci, it was a browser-based 3D ship viewer with some other “fun stuffs” for fans. But after almost a decade, the site will be taken down.

The end of StarShip42

StarShip42 rolled out some really handy features over time. FleetView let users see their entire fleet in 3D, while InVerse gave a peek inside ship interiors for anyone curious about the detailed layouts. Later on, the Studio feature popped up, letting players create and customize wallpapers of their favorite Star Citizen ships.

Sadly, after nearly a decade online, the site is now coming to an end. Lundfoci announced that StarShip42 will be taken down on October 22, sharing a heartfelt farewell.

But hope isn’t lost yet, Reddit is already on the case. Someone from the Star Citizen Wiki is trying to reach out to Lundfoci to see if he’s open to passing the torch so others can maintain the tool. A few others have joined in to help with communication, hoping to keep the project alive. There’s still a chance that StarShip42 won’t go offline after all, though for now, nothing’s certain.