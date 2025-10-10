Best life skill in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. The answer can be only one

MMORPGs often attract many players (at least at the beginning). The same goes for Blue Protocol: Star Resonance – the game gathered over 94 000 concurrent players on Steam at its peak. This probably unexpected popularity caused server problems. Those who managed to enter the game can enjoy abilities like Float and Dash. However, let’s not forget about skills! In this guide we will talk about best life skills available in the game.

Best life skill in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Life skills are important part of gameplay. They allow you to obtain and process materials used in crafting easier. Additionally, all life skills have series of special traits to unlock, thanks to that you will be able to mine particular orbs better.

If you want to get news and guides, follow us on Google News.

Of course, some resources are more useful than others, so you should level up skills corelated with them. What to develop first place? Many players in the reviews are complaining about grind. So, you can try to reduce this problem by investing points in mineralogy and smelting. First of them will allow you to increase efficiency in farming all 4 different types of ore. Second one allows you to process material more efficiently.

You must remember to use focus during farming resources. Otherwise, you won’t get materials needed in crafting.

Later you can also invest in Gemology and Gemcrafting. Gems are important later. So, if you want to be as strong as you can, you should spend points on both skills mentioned. The last skill worth leveling up is Artisanry. It has an impact on crafting. Another important part of gameplay.