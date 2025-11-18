Charlie Cox scored a Best Performance nomination for Gustave, but he can hardly remember if the game’s called Expedition 33 or Clair Obscur

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 just made The Game Awards history with 12 nominations, the most ever for a single game. No surprises here, it’s in the running for Game of the Year, Best Narrative, and several other major categories. The voice actors got some love too: Ben Starr earned a nomination for his role as Verso, and Charlie Cox for portraying Gustave – although amusingly, Cox has admitted he hardly remembers recording the part.

Charlie Cox nominated for a game he can’t recall

Charlie Cox is a British actor you might know from Boardwalk Empire, where he played Owen Sleater (and if you haven’t watched that show yet, you’ve got weekend plans now). He also appeared as Jonathan Hellyer Jones in The Theory of Everything, but of course, he’s most famous for playing Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

During a Q&A at GalaxyCon New Orleans 2025 in July, someone in the audience asked Charlie whether he thought Matt Murdock and Esquie could be friends. Charlie was a bit thrown off at first, he didn’t recognize the name Esquie or even where the character was from. The fan quickly explained that Esquie is from Expedition 33, but Charlie wasn’t totally sure whether the game was even called Clair Obscur or Expedition 33.

He went on to explain that he only spent around four hours recording his lines for Gustave (and I think we all know by now why his character didn’t have that many script, I will never emotionally recover from what happened there), and that he’s not a gamer, so he didn’t have a strong sense of the project. He did say he thought the visuals looked amazing, and he joked that the gaming industry has come a long way since Mario 64, which was probably the last “computer game” he played. That “computer game” line said it all for me, no further explanation needed. My love for him just went up even more after this interview.

Here's the GalaxyCon video, the Expedition 33 question segment starts at 16:19.

Charlie mentioned that ever since the game came out, people have been asking him about it nonstop. But as we can see, he really doesn’t know much at all. I really hope Charlie Cox wins Best Performance for Gustave. Just picture him on stage at The Game Awards, totally unaware of what’s happening, how big this category is, or who was up there before him. Last year it was Melina Juergens for Hellblade II, in 2023 we all got emotional watching Neil Newbon win for Baldur’s Gate 3, and before that, there was the legendary Christopher Judge speech for God of War Ragnarok. It would be hilarious.