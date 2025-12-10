Activision admits Black Ops 7 failure and promises historic change in the next Call of Duty. „We know we didn't live up to expectations”

Activision isn't planning to stop releasing new Call of Duty games every year, even though the creators of Black Ops 7 admit that the series hasn't met some fans' expectations, but big changes are on the horizon.

These words were shared in a new post by the team responsible for developing the highly popular shooter series. This is likely not surprising to anyone who followed the reception of the latest CoD at launch.

The game turned out to be a major disappointment for fans, mainly due to the single-player campaign. The team itself said they put a lot of heart into creating a spiritual successor to Black Ops 2, but it's really up to the players to decide how it actually turned out.

Hence, the announcement of changes: although CoD will still be released annually, individual sub-cycles won't receive a new installment two years in a row. In other words, after Black Ops or Modern Warfare in one year, we will not get another installment of the same series the following year. Moreover, the developers are promising some big changes, not just small tweaks, and they're saying the future of the series looks bright, especially with the support of the players.

We will drive innovation that is meaningful, not incremental. While we aren’t sharing those plans today, we look forward to doing so when the time is right. To be clear, the future of Call of Duty is very strong and we believe our best days are ahead of us given the depth and talent of our development teams. We have been building the next era of Call of Duty, and it will deliver precisely on what you want along with some surprises that push the Franchise and the genre forward. We look forward to welcoming you in, listening to you, and moving forward together.

Players weren't exactly jumping for joy over this news, especially since, as people on Reddit point out, CoD's style started losing its touch way before the latest releases. Fans also don't have much hope that the developers working in Activision-owned studios will actually listen to the community's feedback. However, the same was said about Battlefield 6... Nevertheless, EA has completely withdrawn from annual releases of its FPS series.