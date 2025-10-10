Experts reassure: GTA 6 won't cost $100 at launch. Rockstar Games and Take-Two would lose a lot of money on it

The topic of the price for the upcoming GTA 6 has been discussed for quite some time, both by uncertain fans and experts carefully analyzing possible scenarios. A lot of players are worried that Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive might price the highly anticipated game at around 100 bucks. The companies could afford to do this due to the franchise's popularity. Nintendo is already charging around $80 for big titles on the Switch 2, and Microsoft isn't holding back on setting higher prices either.

GTA 6 should cost 70 bucks

Back in the summer, a lot of experts thought GTA 6 might actually be priced around $100, setting a new industry standard. But there were also analysts who believed that pricing the game that high wouldn't make much sense. The latest study conducted by MIDiA Research (via IGN) might further reassure fans eagerly awaiting the release of Rockstar's next big game.

It suggests that GTA 6 will be priced at $69.99 at launch, as setting a significantly higher price would be unprofitable for Take-Two Interactive. A study using the Gabor-Granger method and surveys from 2,000 American consumers found that this price would boost both individual game sales and overall revenue. Therefore, pricing GTA 6 at 100 dollars wouldn't make sense.

Our research suggests that GTA 6 will generate more revenue at a standard $69.99 price point than the much discussed $100.A $100 price point would actually leave money on the table [for the publisher].

This would be closely related to consumer expectations, as they would be much less willing to buy products at such inflated prices. The MIDiA Research study shows that 60% of people would “definitely” or “probably” buy GTA 6 for $69.99, while only 35% would pay $99.99 for the game.

What's interesting, according to expert analysis, the release of the sixth installment for $70 would result in approximately 8.6% of the adult population in the United States purchasing the game. This would result in $1.6 billion in revenue.

GTA 6 pre-order coming soon?

Take-Two Interactive confirmed the date of its next investor meeting regarding its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. It's happening on Thursday, November 6th, and a lot of people are hinting that something big related to GTA 6 might go down a few days before.

The most likely event is the start of pre-orders, which may be further confirmed by the update of the game's card in the PlayStation Store and the pre-order date of the fifth installment, which was November 5, 2012. Initially, the release of GTA 5 was planned for spring 2013, which somewhat aligns with the current plans for the sixth installment. Some fans are hoping for a third game trailer.

GTA 6 is set to drop on May 26, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.