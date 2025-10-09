Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 proves that less is more. The game's limited budget helped it achieve great success
The limited budget was one of the elements that helped make Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 a huge hit. The game's Creative Director also revealed the importance of proper estimation of gameplay time.
Not deep pockets, but limited resources helped make Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 one of the biggest hits of 2025. Guillaume Broche, the Creative Director of the game, recently spoke about this in an interview with Automaton.
According to the developer, the sources of the jRPG's success can be attributed "in some respects" to a moderate budget, which compelled Sandfall Interactive to craft a well-thought-out story and design engaging gameplay. This way, the title provided fans with specific experiences without unnaturally prolonging the fun and wasting their time.
I think part of the reason some fans enjoyed their time with our game was how we tried to respect the players’ time by not artificially padding out the game time excessively. In some ways, having a limited budget and resources is helpful to narrow down the scope of a title and distil the vision to the core elements that make it great, and maybe having unlimited scope and budget would've made it a less engaging game for our players.
It's pretty obvious that big companies sometimes create massive, budget-heavy worlds just to keep players hooked for as long as possible. They usually do this by filling maps with numerous question marks, which often turn out to be mere "fillers." Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla can be mentioned as an example here (although, in this case, colorful dots appear instead of question marks).
These big AAA games aren't cheap, as Shuhei Yoshida, the former PlayStation CEO, mentioned a few months back. He said that it is necessary to find a balance between development costs and prices acceptable to players. As an example of an ideal balance of these elements, he cited Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
Despite the gigantic success of Clair Obscur, which sold over 5 million copies, the studio Sandfall Interactive doesn't plan to abandon the title for now. New content is on its way to the game, including new boss battles.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
April 24, 2025