Controversy around BF6. Bots are back and a Double XP weekend kicks off, but not for all players

Players used to exploit Battlefield 6’s Portal mode for extra XP using bots, so the devs took them out. Now the bots returned, but this time, the studio’s keeping things under control so you can’t farm XP from them that easily. A lot of people are feeling salty now, especially since Double XP weekend just started and it’s only for PlayStation players.

Bots are back in BF6, but XP farming isn’t

Battlefield 6 now lets up to 12 bots join a match (six per team) in “Verified Experiences” of Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush. Bots were enabled to fill in when there aren’t enough real players, to help start matches faster.

But the thing is, killing bots now only gives 10% of the usual XP, while kills on real players still give the full amount. Stats like playtime, kill/death ratio, and revives aren’t counted when bots are enabled for now, but the developers say that’s temporary and it will be adjusted.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

This change comes after weeks of XP abuse in Portal mode, where players exploited custom servers full of bots to rack up XP. The new system is a compromise: bots help matchmaking, but you can’t grind XP from them like before, keeping progression fair.

But what’s not fair is the Double XP event just for PlayStation that’s starting today, on November 7. Unsurprisingly, PC and Xbox players are upset about being left out. Still, since PlayStation is an official Battlefield 6 partner, platform-specific perks like this aren’t exactly unexpected.

PC and Xbox players are still waiting for some good news, maybe a double XP weekend for them will start later this month – but nothing official has been announced yet. Could happen later, or maybe it’s just going to stay a PlayStation-exclusive event.