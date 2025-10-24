Fast response to criticism? Devs are testing PvE progression in Battlefield 6, but the future is unclear

The developers of Battlefield 6 have released a community update, where they presented further solutions to the problem of "XP farm" servers in the Portal mode. They've also started testing progression in PvE mode, and it looks like someone found a possible release date for the battle royale mode in the game files.

Progress on PvE servers

Recently, EA DICE limited the experience gain in matches with bots, which didn't sit well with some of the community who prefer PvE gameplay. The community manager responded to requests from players who want to make progress on solo or co-op servers. He informed about the start of tests of a new system that is supposed to enable this.

We're enabling account XP and unlock/unlock-track progression in solo/co-op and a curated list of community servers.

At the same time, some restrictions have been introduced to prevent the creation of XP farms. These include a minimum difficulty level, activity control, varied objectives, and reasonable XP gains. Servers that violate these restrictions will immediately lose their progression privileges.

Moreover, status indicators of Progression Eligible or Not Eligible will appear in the browser and pre-match screens, along with a brief description explaining why a server meets or does not meet the conditions.

Further improvements to the Portal

Today, EA DICE also released a post announcing the introduction of two additional changes to the Portal mode. So far, issues with systems that were accidentally interfering with XP progress have been resolved, and bots have been temporarily removed from "verified experiences." The further improvements are as follows:

Verified experiences with the Bot Backfill option disabled still provide full progression and XP; custom experiences offer limited progression, regardless of whether bots are active. This is to maintain creativity in the Portal while ensuring balance in earning XP.

The creators mentioned that early on, they noticed a drop in the number of PvE servers, while PvP servers were getting more popular. It was also confirmed that the discussions about the challenges difficulty, and issues with their functionality have been acknowledged. Work is currently underway to improve them, and the results will be shared once they are completed.

The announcement also clarified the role of verified experiences and official servers in the Portal mode. Those marked as "BattlefieldOfficial" or "BFPortalOfficial" are permanent, developer-verified spaces that support standard game modes like Conquest or Rush. Meanwhile, verified experiences appear in the featured section, provide full XP, and rotate regularly to keep the gameplay fresh.

Battle Royale mode release date

A user with the nickname ModernWarzone revealed a few days ago on X that the Battle Royale mode will launch in Battlefield 6 on October 28th. Yesterday, this information was confirmed by another user who searched the game files and found the same date referring to a mode with the codename "Granite." As confirmed by Insider Gaming, this is the Battle Royale mode.

Looks like Season 1 is bringing another big surprise that wasn't mentioned in the announcements. Of course, this information hasn't been confirmed by EA, so don't take it as a done deal.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!