GTA 6 release on PC in 2028? New console launch date is a nightmare for PC players

The delay of the Grand Theft Auto VI release probably didn't shock a lot of people, as Rockstar Games has a history full of delays. However, it was certainly painful for many, and PC players, in particular, have little reason to be happy.

Rockstar likes delays

Many installments of the GTA series have been delayed to varying degrees. Even older titles like GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City were not released on their originally planned dates. Nevertheless, in these cases, the dates were only pushed back a little bit.

It wasn't until the seventh generation of consoles really took off that the delays started getting longer. GTA 4, instead of being released in October 2007, hit the market in April 2008. Meanwhile, GTA 5 was released four months after the initially announced date. In the case of the fifth installment, PC gamers really got the short end of the stick, having to endure three additional delays.

The studio's latest game, Red Dead Redemption 2, also didn't launch as originally planned. Arthur Morgan's adventures were supposed to come out in spring 2017, but they were actually released in October 2018. It's not surprising, considering the chaos and tension that were supposedly going on in the studio at the time.

GTA 6 will be another project by Rockstar that will be released much later than originally announced. The release was initially set for fall 2025, then pushed to May 2026, and now it's scheduled for November 2026—basically a whole year later than the original plan. A small consolation might be the fact that the CEO of Take-Two is "highly confident" in the new date.

PC players have it tough

The release of GTA 6 on PC is almost certain, although it hasn't yet been officially announced during the reveal. Considering how GTA 5 is still popular on Steam, players really don't need to worry about it. People might be worried about how long they'll have to wait for their version.

If Rockstar follows the same pattern as with their last game, Red Dead Redemption 2, PC players might not play GTA 6 until November 2027. That's quite a long wait, but it would be even worse if the GTA 5 scenario repeated itself. The game was released on PC 19 months after the console version. This would mean that players would have to wait until 2028.

Rockstar is likely aware that this is a profitable business move. Releasing a slightly upgraded version of GTA 6 much later will likely lead some console owners to buy the game again just to enjoy the extra features.