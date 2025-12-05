Apocalypse begins in Total War: Warhammer 3. Lords of the End Times „is not another update, it's the end of the world”

A major new expansion for Total War: Warhammer 3 has been announced. Lords of the End Times in the first trailer.
During yesterday's 25th-anniversary showcase for the Total War series, Creative Assembly shared details about the next major expansion for Total War: Warhammer 3.The Lords of the End Times update will go into production in the summer of 2026. At this moment, we don't know exactly how much this DLC will cost or when it will be released.
The devs dropped a short teaser showing a world overrun by the undead. During the stream, the expansion was briefly discussed, presenting additional segments where Nagash, the great necromancer, attempts once again to take control of all beings, taking their lives.
Lords of the End Times will focus on the ultimate apocalypse that happend in Warhammer 3. The creators emphasize that this will not be just another regular update, but a true "end of the world" for all fans of the series (but don't worry, the game will continue to receive new content after Lords of the End Times). It's because of Nagash, the king of the undead, who's coming back even stronger to take over everything.
Besides the extremely powerful Nagash, the expansion will introduce 3 additional "iconic" lords along with new units and "devastating" features. The main antagonist of Lords of the End Times will be able to "summon" great leaders from other factions. In the name of Nagash's cause, we will control characters such as Arkhan the Black and Walach Harkon.
The DLC will bring in new "apocalyptic" maps and "endgame scenarios" where the player's choices will determine the fate of the world, leading to epic battles against the undead.
Author: Zuzanna Domeradzka
An introvert since birth, she has been interested in video games for as long as she can remember. She joined Gamepressure.com in 2022, first writing for the gaming newsroom and later helping with guides. She is an enthusiast of FPS and RPG games and a big fan of the Dragon Age, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Assassin's Creed series. She also enjoys watching movies, most often returning to Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean. She tries to spend her free time actively, riding a bike or skateboard (or platinuming the next installments of the Just Dance series).
