Total War: Warhammer 40K or Total War: Star Wars? The Game Awards 2025 will reveal the last unknown about the future of the iconic strategy series

The Creative Assembly studio has spoken about the next installment of the popular strategy series. During yesterday's stream, Attila Mohacsi, the director of the next entry in the Total War series, stated that the discussed game will be "one of the most ambitious" ever made by the team.

Unfortunately, even the title of the upcoming project wasn't revealed. Mohacsi only said that the official announcement of the next Total War will take place during The Game Awards on December 12. At that time, we will see the first trailer of the game and learn more details.

For years, many fans have been hoping that the Total War series will finally take us to a well-known space fantasy universe, which has so far been present in titles such as the third-person Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine or Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War. Since the developers actually listen to player feedback, the new game will likely be part of this franchise.

However, it's possible that at The Game Awards 2025, Creative Assembly might announce Total War: Star Wars. A while back, there were some rumors online about a strategy game set in a distant galaxy.

GOG.com has joined in the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Total War series. The GOG Preservation Program—which protects classic titles by providing technical support and enabling them to run on modern systems—has added Rome: Total War – Collection, Shogun: Total War – Collection, and Total War: Medieval II – Definitive Edition. Moreover, it was announced that Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties, Total War: Rome II – Emperor Edition, Total War: Three Kingdoms, and Total War: Attila will soon be available on that platform.