Cozy on the surface, deadly beneath. Grave Seasons is a farming sim with a body count

Farming sims aren’t just about light and cozy vibes anymore. Even Stardew Valley mixes in a bit of mystery, and Haunted Chocolatier looks like it’s leaning even more into that. Games like Bloomtown: A Different Story and Grimshare already play with unsettling themes, but Grave Seasons seems ready to crank the eerie factor up even higher.

Don’t forget to water the… corpses

Grave Seasons is more than planting crops, fishing, selling goods in town, and building your little life. It’s a narrative horror game focused on the whole “who’s going to get murdered next?” intrigue. We play as someone who’s just escaped from jail and arrived in the town of Ashenridge, hoping for a fresh start. But things there are definitely not as peaceful as they seem – there’s also a supernatural serial killer in town.

We’ll need to get to know the townsfolks, earn their trust, and maybe even start a romance (possibly with the killer?). Every choice matters, and where there are choices, there are consequences. Not everything’s just for show or relaxation either; some of our farming and crafting will actually play a part in uncovering (or surviving) the paranormal threat.

Source: Grave Seasons; Developer: Perfect Garbage

We can try to stop the next deaths, and different murderers can create branching storylines, so there’s definitely a lot of replay value.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

Grave Seasons is set to release in 2026, but we can already Wishlist it on Steam and follow the devs on X to stay updated. It’s also coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

The indie studio behind it, Perfect Garbage, previously made Love Shore. While it received mixed reviews on Steam (the most common negative take is how short the game was), players praised its characters, story, and setting. Grave Seasons looks like it’ll offer a much longer playthrough, with plenty of mechanics and activities.