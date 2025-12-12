Where to watch Iron Lung? Markiplier’s horror movie will be available in 1,799 theaters in the United States

Markiplier's feature directorial debut will premiere in 2026. Find out where to watch Iron Lung.
Markiplier's horror movie Iron Lung is about to premiere. It is his feature directorial debut, and he chose to adapt the 2022 game of the same title. In addition, he is the producer and screenwriter of the upcoming horror movie, made with the help of Iron Lung game creator David Szymanski.
The cast of Iron Lung includes characters well known in the gaming community. Not only does the director of the film, Markiplier, aka Mark Fischbach, appear in it, but also Sean McLoughlin (jacksepticeye), David Szymanski, Troy Baker, Caroline Rose Kaplan, and Elsie Lovelock.
Iron Lung is an interesting production that many fans of games and horror movies will want to see, but where will it be possible to watch it? Iron Lung is coming to 1,799 theaters in the United States. You can find the full list on the official website of the production, where, after selecting your theater, you can be redirected to purchase a ticket for the screening.
Iron Lung is scheduled to premiere on January 30, 2026, so there is still some time left to plan a trip to the cinema to see Markiplier's feature directorial debut.
The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic future, where an event known as The Quiet Rapture has taken place. As a result, all known stars and habitable planets have disappeared. A convict is sent on a mission to explore an ocean of blood discovered on a remote moon. For this task, he has to use a miniature submarine called Iron Lung.
Author: Edyta Jastrzebska
A graduate of journalism and social communication as well as cultural studies. She started at Gamepressure.com as one of the newspeople in the films department. Currently she oversees the Gamepressure movie&TV newsroom. She excels in the field of film and television, both in reality-based and fantasy themes. Keeps up with industry trends, but in her free time she prefers to watch less known titles. Has a complicated relationship with popular ones, which is why she only gets convinced about many of them when the hype around them subsides. Loves to spend her evenings not only watching movies, series, reading books and playing video games, but also playing text RPGs, which she has been into for several years.
