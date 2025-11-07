Total War: Warhammer 3 received some important changes. Armies will finally stop standing idle

Total War: Warhammer 3 has recently faced huge criticism from fans, which was justified. The developers of the strategy game released updates that introduced more bugs. Players were not only dealing with AI acting up, which messed with recruiting units, but they were also losing access to their content.

Following this negative feedback from fans (the dissatisfaction of the majority is still evident in the unfavorable reviews published on Steam), Creative Assembly announced further fixes. Hotfix 6.3.4 was released today for Warhammer 3 and changed many AI behaviors.

First off, they fixed the armies that were just hanging around doing nothing on the battlefields near the settlements. The bug mainly happened because the AI tasks were clashing with each other, and the armies were too big. Idle AI shouldn't be such a big issue in the campaign anymore, because there's now an automatic option to disband units when stronger ones can be recruited. Due to the unpredictable actions of the AI, the traits of the Vampire faction units have been changed. The issue with recruiting high-level Chaos Dwarfs units has been fixed. The devs have shifted their focus on building military structures for this faction. The behavior of Golgfag Maneater was adjusted, as his AI could receive impossible commands to execute on the battlefield. Building and upgrading Ogre Kingdoms camps using artificial intelligence should now work correctly.

Creative Assembly has also fixed a bunch of other bugs related to how certain units work and issues with the interface not displaying as they should. At the same time, they are already working on solutions to the remaining issues with AI.

Most of the big changes from the patch will only really be noticeable if you start a new game or campaign. Even before they released the hotfix, the developers figured this might happen, which isn't great for players who've sunk a ton of hours into the game.

Fans of Warhammer 3 will see more major changes in version 7.0 of the game, which will launch on December 4th. On the same day, the Tides of Torment expansion will be released, and a special showcase will be held, during which we will learn more details about the DLC and the future of the series. Developers promise that AI fixes will also appear after the release of version 7.0.