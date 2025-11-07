Total War: Warhammer 3 received some important changes. Armies will finally stop standing idle

Total War: Warhammer 3 received a new update. Creative Assembly studio improved AI and is preparing for the release of the DLC and version 7.0.
Total War: Warhammer 3 has recently faced huge criticism from fans, which was justified. The developers of the strategy game released updates that introduced more bugs. Players were not only dealing with AI acting up, which messed with recruiting units, but they were also losing access to their content.
Following this negative feedback from fans (the dissatisfaction of the majority is still evident in the unfavorable reviews published on Steam), Creative Assembly announced further fixes. Hotfix 6.3.4 was released today for Warhammer 3 and changed many AI behaviors.
Creative Assembly has also fixed a bunch of other bugs related to how certain units work and issues with the interface not displaying as they should. At the same time, they are already working on solutions to the remaining issues with AI.
Most of the big changes from the patch will only really be noticeable if you start a new game or campaign. Even before they released the hotfix, the developers figured this might happen, which isn't great for players who've sunk a ton of hours into the game.
Fans of Warhammer 3 will see more major changes in version 7.0 of the game, which will launch on December 4th. On the same day, the Tides of Torment expansion will be released, and a special showcase will be held, during which we will learn more details about the DLC and the future of the series. Developers promise that AI fixes will also appear after the release of version 7.0.
Author: Zuzanna Domeradzka
An introvert since birth, she has been interested in video games for as long as she can remember. She joined Gamepressure.com in 2022, first writing for the gaming newsroom and later helping with guides. She is an enthusiast of FPS and RPG games and a big fan of the Dragon Age, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Assassin's Creed series. She also enjoys watching movies, most often returning to Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean. She tries to spend her free time actively, riding a bike or skateboard (or platinuming the next installments of the Just Dance series).
