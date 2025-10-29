Bannerlord War Sails is getting a gameplay video tomorrow. Hopefully, we’ll get release date too

More news about Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord’s DLC, and surprise, it’s still not a release date. We’ve got all of November and most of December left in the fall season, so technically there’s still time, but for now, instead of a launch date, TaleWorlds is giving us something else: the first full War Sails gameplay showcase.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord’s first DLC gets a gameplay showcase

The developers have been teasing the War Sails expansion for a while now. We’ve already gotten a look at some of the ships, the new Nord faction, and their units, but it’s always felt like just tiny bits of info. Enough to get people talking, but not enough to satisfy the hype. Fans even started coming up with wild theories about a possible dual-wielding feature based on a single image from the devs. But this time, according to their post on X, we’re finally getting a full-on gameplay reveal.

Source: X @Mount_and_Blade

The video will premiere tomorrow, Thursday 30th, 4 PM CET / 11 AM EDT / 8 AM PDT. Gameplay showcases are usually way longer than a regular trailer or reveal, so we can probably expect plenty of naval combat, a deeper look at the Nord playstyle, and maybe even a few surprises the devs have been keeping under wraps.

Of course, the comments under the planned video and X post are full of eager fans shouting things like “Release date now!” while others are already joking (or complaining) that TaleWorlds will probably delay the War Sails launch after the gameplay showcase.

At this point, nothing’s certain, but total silence about the release date would be pretty disappointing, like they’re just ignoring the fans. So for now, all we can do is (once again) wait and hope for some good news.