Life is Strange devs team up with Netflix on „Major IP” game. Fans hope it's Stranger Things

Don’t Nod, the studio perhaps best known for creating the Life is Strange series, has officially signed a partnership with Netflix to create a new narrative game based on “major IP.” For now, that’s as much detail as we have, but given what kinds of strong properties Netflix is known for, and leaning into Don’t Nod’s strengths, many fans were quick to throw out the concept “Life is Stranger Things,” suggesting that the project would be a narrative game set in the world of Netflix’s hit show, Stranger Things. The fifth and final season of the show is expected to air next month, so the timing feels right.

Netflix has been trying to break into gaming for several years, and, as Amazon showed yesterday, it is not an easy task, even for a massive company with plenty of resources. Although, to be fair to Netflix, they do have a great selection of games available through a Netflix subscription, including some indie hits like Hades, Dead Cells, Terra Nil, Oxenfree, Monument Valley, and Moonlighter, just to name a few. But, of course, these are just games added to the service, not games developed by Netflix directly. That side of the business has not been as smooth.

Within the last few years, Netflix has had grand ambitions to support a AAA studio under its own banner. But just two years after announcing it, the studio was shut down, via Game File. Netflix clearly hasn’t abandoned its plans to enter the video game space, though, as this agreement with Don’t Nod shows. Netflix may just be wisely leaving the development of larger titles to third-party studios.

The news was posted to social media by Shinobi602, who often shares relevant news and updates on the video game industry. In the replies, fans made their predictions and hopes clear, with several users writing “Life is Stranger Things,” highlighting the potential between these two collaborators. Without confirmation, we are left to speculate for now. Would this game follow the characters we already know? Or would it introduce a new cast?

Other users have suggested alternatives, such as the more recent Netflix hit Wednesday and the popular musical film K-Pop Demon Hunters, as potential IPs for Don't Nod to adapt into a game. The massively popular series Squid Game has also come up, but it's already been turned into several games and may not fit as well with a narrative-focused concept. But hey, anything is possible.