Can you get Arc Raiders for free? Learn all about price and editions

Some time ago former EA Dice developers created Embark Studios. We know them for warmly received The Finals. Now, creators have prepared something new for us – retro futuristic, postapocalyptic extraction shooter ARC Raiders. The game will be released tomorrow. Despite the first announcement, this title won’t be free-to-play. So, how much you must spend on this game?

Is ARC Raiders free?

If you want to play ARC Raiders for free, I have bad news for you. Embark Studios developers had plans to release it as free-to-play. However, they changed their mind. So, you must pay to get access to the game. If you really want to shoot for free, while it is not the same, battle royale mode for Battlefield 6 was released yesterday and you don’t have to pay for it.

All ARC Raiders Editions

ARC Raiders is available in two different editions – Standard and Deluxe. As you might expect, the two versions differ in price and additional content. So, let’s take a closer look at both of them.

Standard Edition

Standard Edition offers access to the base game, without any premium skins and items. Only people who decide to pre-order ARC Raiders will receive two bonus elements:

Lucky Duck Bundle, Bruiser Bundle.

This version costs 39.99 dollars.

Deluxe Edition

Deluxe Edition has more to offer – you will receive base game, but there is more. You will also get premium currency and skins:

Valente Outfit, Pathfinder Backpack, Blanket Roll Backpack Attachment, Lip Scar Face Cosmetic, Cowboy Scrappy Outfit and Body Type, Finger Gun: Rapid Fire Emote, 2,400 Raider Tokens.

Additionally, if you decide to pre-order ARC Raiders Deluxe Edition, you will also get some bonuses:

Lucky Duck Bundle, Bruiser Bundle, Astro Bundle.

As you might except, this version is more expensive than Standard Edition. In this case you must pay 59,99 dollars.