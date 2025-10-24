Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release

While there are serious co-op titles that present thick, deep and sometimes dark stories like Elden Ring Nightreign, A Way Out or Brothers A Tale of Two Sons, many fans seem to enjoy more lightweight take on this genre. There are a ton of humorous games that focus on fun and bonding together during hilarious situations. To the roster of well-known productions, that without a doubt are Overcooked, REPO and Peak, joins another interesting position – RV There Yet. This stealthily released co-op adventure about transversing treacherous terrain with a trusty, old RV has gathered quite an audience on Steam (via SteamDB)… and sadly only there, as it is nowhere to be found on Xbox, PS5 or Switch. Can we hope that it will ever get there? Let’s try to find out.

RV There Yet Xbox, PS5 and Switch release

Usually, when we get together with our friends to play, we want to have some good, unrestricted fun with lots of unexpected and random moments. That’s exactly where RV There Yet delivers. It provides physics-based gameplay with proximity chat that on its own can spark randomness like crazy. The game falls short when it comes to multiple platform presence, however, because its availability on Xbox, PS5 and Switch … well, it’s not there yet.

Although “yet” is a great word, as the chances of the title getting ported to consoles are not that slim. As always, most probably it all comes down to the production’s popularity and fans’ requests. Fortunately, popularity-wise, RV There Yet is already on the right track, as for a game that has been suddenly released without any prior marketing, it’s faring very well. It’s hard to tell, though, if that trend continues and for how long. If everything goes well, the developers from Nuggets Entertainment might consider such possibility, just as it was in the case of already mentioned REPO, which is coming to more platforms in the near future.

There is also another way to draw the creators’ attention to expanding their production to Xbox, PS5 and Switch – asking them nicely. You can let them know how important such feature is for you and your friends by voicing such an opinion on their official Discord server or via X. While it might not necessarily hasten the title’s way onto those devices, it can definitely shift the devs’ priorities. We have to remember that it’s only an indie studio that has to manage its resources wisely. Good luck!