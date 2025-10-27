Popular truck simulator takes an unexpected turn. ETS2 fans are excited about the new DLC's location and important feature

Update (October 27)

The British Columbia expansion for ATS finally showed up on Steam, confirming the details shared below.

Original news (October 26)

During the PGA 2025 (Poznan Game Arena), one new expansion for both Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator was announced. The first title is also getting a major new feature in the upcoming update.

Ireland in ETS 2

In June, ETS2 took an unexpected turn when the devs announced a DLC set in Iceland. Now, they are continuing this trend – the latest expansion for ETS2 is titled The Isle of Ireland. As the name suggests, it's going to take players to Ireland – a place with stunning nature, rich history, and vibrant culture.

The expansion will offer a balance between exploring cities and the tranquility of the countryside. Players will have the opportunity to see the bustling streets of Dublin, Belfast, and Cork, as well as picturesque coastal roads, peaceful farmlands, and wild, untamed landscapes. Along the way, they will visit iconic landmarks and natural wonders such as the Rock of Cashel, Ben Bulben, and the Giant's Causeway.

Source: SCS Software.

The announcement was met with a very positive reception from players who are eager to hit the road in Ireland.

That's cool. Great Britain, Iceland, Scandinavia. Even consoles and multi-core processor support. It's a good time for ETS and ATS players.

Awesome! I loved driving through Ireland. The southwest is simply stunning and the Caha pass near Kerry is the most amazing road I've ever driven on, after the Iceland's Ring Road.

Unfortunately, The Isle of Ireland expansion doesn't have a release date yet. However, interested people can already add it to their wishlist on Steam.

ATS expansion confirmed

Some time ago, there were rumors about an expansion for ATS set in British Columbia. Now, our team at PGA has confirmed that they are true. Unfortunately, there is no trailer or official information available online yet. The expansion has appeared in the Steam database, but at the time of writing this text, it remains hidden.

Important new feature in ETS2

Besides the expansions, ETS2 is also getting update 1.57, which, like the expansions, doesn't have a release date yet. With it, the game will introduce a dynamic loading and unloading feature, already known to ATS players. At first, it's only gonna be available for logger trailers, but the creators are planning to expand it.

Drivers transporting logs or large pipes will be able to load and unload cargo using a transfer excavator equipped with various attachments or a crawler excavator. Upon reaching the designated location and properly positioning the trailer, the process will begin automatically. After loading is complete, the GPS will update with the destination. This new feature has been met with very positive reactions from ETS2 fans.

Great news!

13 years waiting for this.

New Scandinavia

Work is also ongoing on the Scandinavia Refresh project, and recently, the creators showcased the city of Karlstad. It was built from scratch, and the surrounding area was redesigned to match the style of the newer parts of the map.

Source: SCS Software.

The city will offer many interesting places and recognizable landmarks. Players will find a bustling train station, as well as cultural and sports facilities. There will also be bases and service points, and the map designer hinted that the metropolis might hide a few secrets to discover.

There are four gas stations, three are functional, one is hidden, and around three and a half secret roads to discover. I won't say exactly where, but let's just say there might even be a certain jumping ramp out there somewhere. Maybe you could start a little 'how far can you jump' competition!