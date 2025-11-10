Dispatch's finale preview might have hinted at the truth behind a major fan theory

Today, AdHoc Studio released the trailer for the final two episodes of Dispatch, which might confirm a major fan theory. If you haven’t played the superhero narrative game, this article will likely be full of spoilers, so you have been warned. The episodic game has been releasing two episodes every week for a few weeks now, and the final two episodes are set to launch this Wednesday, November 12th, and 9:00 AM Pacific Time. We only have a glimpse of what to expect, but one fan theory might have nailed it.

The final preview trailer for Dispatch has been released, hinting at the truth of one fan theory

In this newest preview, we can see several conflicts boiling up to the surface. There is the primary antagonist, Shroud, who wants to use the source of power for Robert’s Mecha Man suit for unknown purposes. Another moment in the preview shows the team telling Robert, “We want her out,” without specifying who exactly. Shortly after this, Invisigal says, “They’re right, I don’t deserve anyone’s forgiveness.” So, it is possible that the team is talking about Invisigal and wants her off the team. This could be a major hint at an upcoming twist that fans have already theorized.

Some of the biggest decisions in Dispatch revolve around the two primary romantic interests for the protagonist: Blonde Blazer and Invisigal. From seeing the percentages, a larger portion of the audience has chosen to romance Invisigal, which could add some serious oomph to this twist.

A portion of Dispatch fans believe that Invisgal had something to do with the initial destruction of Robert’s suit. If you look back at the scene, we see Mecha Man’s back with no bomb, and then suddenly, there it is. It’s a world full of supernatural powers, so anything is possible, but given the trajectory of the relationship, it would be a great character arc for Invisigal. Remember that this betrayal would have happened before Invisigal would have even known who Robert is, so the guilt will hit much harder now that they are forming a friendship, or even a romance. It would also be interesting to see how players react to this and what kinds of choices they are offered.

But, of course, this is just a theory. It sounds compelling, but it is still just a theory. The finale for Dispatch launches later this week, and we can all find out the truth together. This is all in the fun of an episodic release like Dispatch. Between episodes, fans can theorize about what will happen and build hype and excitement for all to be revealed when the new episode premieres. It’s amazing how clear it is now that fans missed Telltale Games, and incredible that it took this long to fill the gap.