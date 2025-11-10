Will there be a Dispatch season 2? Developers are considering it and fans are happy

The developers behind the episodic superhero narrative game Dispatch have shared that they are considering a second season. The final two episodes will become available to play this week, and fans are eager to see what happens. Of course, Dispatch has already reached a huge sales milestone of over 1 million copies sold, so it makes sense that the team would want to continue the success. Thankfully, based on some comments from the Friends Per Second podcast, it seems the team is not rushing into a decision and is taking time to weigh options, and fans respect that.

Capitalizing on success is a delicate tightrope to walk. Players are wary of studios greenlighting a sequel, or second season, in this case, just to ride the coattails of the original’s success. This is why, when the news was shared on Reddit, fans were happy to hear that AdHoc Studios was being more cautious. The team is considering a second season, but it’s not confirmed yet, which could show a bit of over-eagerness to capitalize on the success. Fans respect that AdHoc is taking their time to make the right decision.

At the time of writing, the final two episodes of Dispatch are not out yet, so it is tough to say whether a second season would be a good idea. At this point, there’s also no doubt that fans would love to hear the news. But if AdHoc decides to go ahead and please the fans with a second season, it could backfire if they don’t deliver on a compelling continuation of the story. As a user on Reddit, Zerakin, puts it: “I’m glad they’re giving it real thought instead of immediately cashing in. If they don’t have a new story to tell, then they’re just pandering to make money by releasing a sequel…”

Fortunately, the team behind Dispatch seems to know what they are doing. The success of this original idea did not piggyback on a sequel, unless you count the void left by the lack of Telltale Games over the last few years. No matter which way they decide to go, AdHoc has earned a following of fans that will be excited to hear about their next project, whether it’s the announced Critical Role project, a second season of Dispatch, or something completely different.