Realistic FPS about Vietnam impresses with spectacular 100-player battles. Hell Let Loose sequel will get new mechanics

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam has been showcased in a new gameplay trailer. Although the developers showed intense action, they haven't yet revealed the game's official release date.
We received the second trailer for the first-person shooter Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, this time featuring gameplay footage. Unfortunately, the devs didn't reveal a specific release date, but they showcased spectacular action involving previously announced helicopters and patrol boats.
Fans reacted positively to the trailer, simultaneously making interesting speculations in the comments. Someone noticed a "revive dragging" feature in the trailer, which involves dragging fallen comrades. It appears at 0:42, where a soldier is shown being dragged while simultaneously firing shots. This type of mechanic doesn't exist in the 2021 Hell Let Loose, so it would be a new addition.
The sequel will bring six big maps where two teams, the North Vietnamese Army and the US military, will battle it out with up to 50 players on each side. Besides the mentioned helicopters and boats, the creators will allow fans to build winding tunnels underground as Vietnamese soldiers.
Hell Let Loose: Vietnam will be released in 2026 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. In the meantime, it's worth checking out the original HLL, which is currently on sale on Steam. You can grab the Ultimate edition for just $17.49 until December 18th, instead of the usual $49.99.
Author: Maciej Gaffke
At Gamepressure.com, he is mainly involved in writing news. Graduated in Polish philology and sightseeing and historical tourism at the University of Gdansk, which is related to his other "non-game" interests - history, books, and travel. As for video games themselves - once a fan of FPS, now converted to action-adventure games. Also interested in fighting games (especially Mortal Kombat), RPGs, and all titles focused on single-player. From time to time, likes to play tennis, volleyball, or football. Proud resident of Pomerania and Puck.
