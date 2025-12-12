First look at the new Street Fighter movie. A plethora of stars on stage at The Game Awards 2025

The first scenes and cast of the new theatrical Street Fighter are another highlight of The Game Awards 2025.

Geoff Keighley's gaming celebration is not just about awards and game announcements. During the award ceremony, we also got to see a short trailer for the film adaptation of the popular fighting game series. You can watch it below.

Moreover, the full cast of the film, who will portray the iconic characters, was invited on stage. The actors who will play Ryu and the gang have been known for a while, but players clearly appreciate their enthusiasm for the upcoming adaptation. Even if some have doubts about whether the movie SF will indeed be better than typical video game adaptations.

Street Fighter is set to hit theaters in 2026 (exactly a year from now, if we believe one of the stars who appeared on stage at TGA 2025).