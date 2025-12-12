First look at the new Street Fighter movie. A plethora of stars on stage at The Game Awards 2025

The acting cast of Street Fighter appeared at The Game Awards 2025 with new footage from the film adaptation of the iconic fighting game.
The first scenes and cast of the new theatrical Street Fighter are another highlight of The Game Awards 2025.
Geoff Keighley's gaming celebration is not just about awards and game announcements. During the award ceremony, we also got to see a short trailer for the film adaptation of the popular fighting game series. You can watch it below.
Moreover, the full cast of the film, who will portray the iconic characters, was invited on stage. The actors who will play Ryu and the gang have been known for a while, but players clearly appreciate their enthusiasm for the upcoming adaptation. Even if some have doubts about whether the movie SF will indeed be better than typical video game adaptations.
Street Fighter is set to hit theaters in 2026 (exactly a year from now, if we believe one of the stars who appeared on stage at TGA 2025).
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
Yakuza creator throws down the gauntlet to SEGA. Gang of Dragon looks like the game he's been making all his life
Open world in the biggest game in the LEGO Batman series is looking better and better. Legacy of the Dark Knight in new trailer
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer