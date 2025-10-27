Highly rated PlayStation 2 game coming soon to PS Plus Premium, that's a given

Later this year, the PlayStation Plus Premium catalog will include a highly rated PlayStation 2 game, the third installment in the iconic series from Bandai Namco Entertainment.

During the September State of Play, we learned about selected titles prepared by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the last quarter of this year for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. Besides Tekken 3, which is already available, and Tomb Raider Anniversary set to launch on November 18, Soulcalibur III also appeared on the list. We have now received further confirmation of this year's digital release of the Bandai Namco Entertainment fighting game.

Although the Japanese publisher hasn't yet shared the exact release date of its game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, it has assured, via the official Soulcalibur brand profile on X, that the game will be released on these consoles later this year. Moreover, we learned that it will be available as part of the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.

Bandai Namco Entertainment also announced that the game will be available for purchase separately, although we don't yet know its price.

On October 29, we will probably see the release of the list of titles coming to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers in November. At the time of writing, it is still unknown what Sony has prepared for its subscribers this time.

