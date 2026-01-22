2 games to grab on Amazon Prime Gaming, including fantasy kingdom simulator with 87% positive ratings on Steam

We've finally got the second-to-last batch of stuff Amazon's rolling out for January, aimed at Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers. Subscribers of this offer will receive the games Harold Halibut and Dungeons & Dragons Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator today, which will be waiting for them on GOG.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release. To get the title you picked, just link your Amazon account with the platform where it's waiting for you. Then, you must go to the Luna: Claim Games page, select the title you are interested in from the list, and follow the on-screen instructions.

Harold Halibut is a science fiction adventure game whose most distinctive feature is its visual design. They put it together using the Unity 3D engine and photogrammetry scans of stuff made by hand from materials like wood, metal, and even rubber. This applies to character models, as well as individual items and objects.

The game lets us step into the shoes of the main character, who's a janitor on a massive spaceship that's chilling at the bottom of an ocean on an alien planet. The game by Slow Bros. got very positive reviews on Steam and a Metacritic score ranging from 69 to 71 out of 100, depending on the platform.

Dungeons & Dragons Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator is a classic (released in 1993) strategy game where we build our own empire from scratch, specifically its heart—the titular stronghold. As emperors, we can rule in three ways: lawfully, chaotically, or neutrally.

We're in charge of everything that keeps the kingdom running smoothly. That means building stuff, farming, gathering resources, managing the people, keeping their spirits up, and even recruiting and deploying the army to face off against enemies. The project by Stormfront Studios has received positive reviews on Steam.

Dungeons & Dragons Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator. Source: SNEG / Steam.