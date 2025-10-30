Grace Ashcroft skin is coming to Fortnite, but there’s a catch to get the Resident Evil Requiem extras

Resident Evil Requiem might end up being one of the scariest horror games ever, the demo was insanely intense and full of atmosphere. The devs mentioned that the first-person mode is the most immersive and frightening experience, but if you’re like me and can’t handle that kind of pressure, a third-person option will also be available to make things a little more manageable. But there’s another way to step into Grace’s shoes, though not within Resident Evil itself. New Resident Evil skins are coming to Fortnite, and these ones are definitely going to be quite exclusive.

Fortnite’s Resident Evil Requiem crossover comes with a hefty price tag

Usually, when Fortnite teams up with another game, movie, or TV show, you can just buy the crossover skins from the in-game shop. Sometimes they show up as Battle Pass rewards, and every now and then, you might even score a free one during special events or promos.

Today, Capcom announced on X that Resident Evil Requiem skins are coming to Fortnite, but there’s a little condition. To get them, you’ll need to buy Resident Evil Requiem through the Epic Games Store first.

Source: X @RE_Games

So, to put it into perspective, you’re looking at spending around $70 on RE Requiem if you want that Grace Ashcroft Fortnite skin, and a few extras. They haven’t said exactly what the “more” includes, but it could be additional gadgets or other skins. Keep in mind, you’ll need the PC version from Epic Game Store, not the console editions, and the game’s PC requirements are very high – almost as scary as the game itself. Plus, the Grace Ashcroft Fortnite skin will be available when RE Requiem launches on February 27, 2026.

This isn’t the first time you’ve had to buy another game just to get Fortnite skins, Capcom did the same thing back in 2023 with Street Fighter 6. While most skins are available straight from the Fortnite shop, there have been other cases where you had to buy or link a different game (like Rocket League) to unlock exclusive cosmetics.