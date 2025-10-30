You will get ARC Raiders Server Slam rewards but not today

After some initial troubles with servers, and release time, we can finally play ARC Raiders (though people who have purchased the Standard Edition on Xbox Store still can’t enjoy the game). However, some players have noticed that something is missing – more precisely a reward for Server Slam that was conducted some time ago. When can we expect it to be delivered? The backpack is coming.

When will we get ARC Raiders Server Slam rewards?

Two weeks ago, we had a chance to test ARC Raiders during the event called Server Slam. However, getting first into the game was not the only reward we were able to acquire. Those who took part in the test won the special backpack, ready to use at launch. However, today, after official release, we can see that the reward is not here. Where to look for it?

Fortunately, it is not a glitch or error. Everything is in order. Developers have announced on Discord that the rewards will be available tomorrow. So, we need to be patient.

Note to all Raiders who participated in the Server Slam; the Server Slammer Backpack reward will show up in your account tomorrow!

If you want to get the best news and guides first, you should follow un on Google News. It is free and it helps us a lot.

Despite some initial issues, and the fact that the game is not free to play, it seems that players are quite fond of ARC Raiders, with mostly positive reviews on Steam. We will definitely keep close eye on it in the future.