GTA 6 creators are a „giant international corporation, a machine that creates billions in value.” Ex-employees criticize Rockstar Games

According to former GTA 6 creators, Rockstar Games is „a billion-dollar machine in an industry full of exploitation.” Protests following the recent layoffs continue.
A few weeks back, news spread about some small but significant layoffs at Rockstar Games' UK and Canadian branches. The decision by the company responsible for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 caused quite a stir and dissatisfaction from the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB). Recently, former Rockstar employees held another protest in Edinburgh, where they strongly criticized the company's practices.
The layoffs caused such an uproar because, according to reports, about 40 experienced developers, many of whom were active in trade unions, were set to lose their jobs. Representatives of Rockstar Games insisted that this had no connection, and the actual reason for the layoffs was "disseminating confidential information in the public domain." The people affected are saying that the company is just trying to get rid of the unions, which has really brought down the morale in different Rockstar branches and caught the attention of the UK parliament.
A former developer of GTA 6, during a big protest outside Rockstar North's main office, said that the company behind the controversial layoffs is just a "money-making machine" that only cares about its own profits. It doesn't consider the individual, burnt-out, and frightened developers.
Rockstar had become a giant international corporation, a machine that creates billions in value for its overseas shareholders in an industry rife with work exploitation, unfair practice, and unreasonable working conditions, said one of the protesters.
A former developer of GTA 6, who called Rockstar a "machine," pointed out something pretty obvious and expected – the sixth installment of this popular series is going to make a ton of money, boosting the company's and shareholders' bank accounts. At the same time, he believes that players should keep in mind the people whose careers have ended and lives have been "left in chaos" due to the actions of Rockstar Games.
Another former studio employee admitted during the protest that he felt the risk he might face by joining the union. Rockstar apparently "unceremoniously fired" someone while they were on parental leave, along with other employees who needed financial stability to support their families and kids.
Author: Zuzanna Domeradzka
An introvert since birth, she has been interested in video games for as long as she can remember. She joined Gamepressure.com in 2022, first writing for the gaming newsroom and later helping with guides. She is an enthusiast of FPS and RPG games and a big fan of the Dragon Age, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Assassin's Creed series. She also enjoys watching movies, most often returning to Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean. She tries to spend her free time actively, riding a bike or skateboard (or platinuming the next installments of the Just Dance series).
