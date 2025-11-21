Powerful weapon from ARC Raiders got heavily nerfed. Players don't like that, but they are delighted that the devs granted an unusual request

ARC Raiders received one of the more surprising updates today. Embark Studios not only fixed dozens of bugs and noticeably improved weapon balance, but also fulfilled an unusual player request.
Some time ago, an ARC Raiders player collected a large collection of several hundred rubber ducks, but had no way to display them in his hideout. It seems that his "drama" didn't go unnoticed by Embark Studios. In the latest update, the devs finally allow players to feast their eyes on the yellow army in all its glory. This is just the beginning – the patch also brings a bunch of balance tweaks and fixes bugs in the popular shooter.
In an official statement, the creators wrote: "Your hideout has been filled with ducks." This means that if you collected rubber ducks in ARC Raiders, you can now admire them... literally everywhere. The room in your hideout is decorated with an impressive number of yellow mascots, which is a direct nod to the community. We don't really know how many ducks you need to gather to make it happen, but it seems like Embark Studios is having a good laugh and is all in on the idea.
The update also brings big balance changes, including a nerf to the Venator pistol. According to the developers, this weapon "has recently been too effective, allowing players to defeat entire teams." As a result, its rate of fire has been reduced, and its weight increased from 2 to 5 to align it with other pistols. This should keep the Venator accurate and deadly, but also require a more thoughtful approach to combat.
Several important changes also affect items.
The way explosions work has also been modified. Explosions won't deal as much damage to bigger units, like Bastions, anymore. This change is meant to make the gameplay more predictable. Smaller targets, like turrets, probably won't notice much of a difference. The power of the Hullcracker has also been adjusted to balance its effectiveness.
The creators have also introduced fixes on many maps, particularly on Stella Montis, which was unlocked last week. They got rid of two-player respawn zones that were too close to where ARC squads show up, fixed a bunch of collision issues, and sorted out spots where players could get stuck.
They've also taken a closer look at Shredder – now it handles decoys better and moves more smoothly.
Under the post on X about the update, there were a ton of positive reactions. Players are super excited to finally show off more ducks in their hideout. However, there were still some critical voices, mostly about Venator getting nerfed. As one user noticed:
Time will tell, but I think the reduction in Venator's rate of fire will kill the game for solo players. Now it's gonna be even tougher for them to get off the map, especially with a bunch of people around the evacuation point. Maybe instead, the damage drop-off should have been changed.
Of course, this is only part of the fixes and improvements in update 1.3.0 – you can find the full list on the game's official website.
Author: Kamil Kleszyk
At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.
