Powerful weapon from ARC Raiders got heavily nerfed. Players don't like that, but they are delighted that the devs granted an unusual request

Some time ago, an ARC Raiders player collected a large collection of several hundred rubber ducks, but had no way to display them in his hideout. It seems that his "drama" didn't go unnoticed by Embark Studios. In the latest update, the devs finally allow players to feast their eyes on the yellow army in all its glory. This is just the beginning – the patch also brings a bunch of balance tweaks and fixes bugs in the popular shooter.

Ducks take over the hideout

In an official statement, the creators wrote: "Your hideout has been filled with ducks." This means that if you collected rubber ducks in ARC Raiders, you can now admire them... literally everywhere. The room in your hideout is decorated with an impressive number of yellow mascots, which is a direct nod to the community. We don't really know how many ducks you need to gather to make it happen, but it seems like Embark Studios is having a good laugh and is all in on the idea.

Team slayer nerfed

The update also brings big balance changes, including a nerf to the Venator pistol. According to the developers, this weapon "has recently been too effective, allowing players to defeat entire teams." As a result, its rate of fire has been reduced, and its weight increased from 2 to 5 to align it with other pistols. This should keep the Venator accurate and deadly, but also require a more thoughtful approach to combat.

Changes in equipment and explosions

Several important changes also affect items.

Deadline – its purchase price has been increased (from 8100 to 15,000 coins), the selling cost has been changed, and the crafting recipe and availability from traders have been completely overhauled. Launcher ammo – the number of rounds in a purchasable package has been reduced (from 10 to 6), the price has been lowered, and the crafting ingredients have been modified. What's important, crafting ammunition no longer requires a blueprint. Power Cell – its selling value has been significantly reduced (from 640 to 270).

The way explosions work has also been modified. Explosions won't deal as much damage to bigger units, like Bastions, anymore. This change is meant to make the gameplay more predictable. Smaller targets, like turrets, probably won't notice much of a difference. The power of the Hullcracker has also been adjusted to balance its effectiveness.

Map fixes and Shredder improvements

The creators have also introduced fixes on many maps, particularly on Stella Montis, which was unlocked last week. They got rid of two-player respawn zones that were too close to where ARC squads show up, fixed a bunch of collision issues, and sorted out spots where players could get stuck.

They've also taken a closer look at Shredder – now it handles decoys better and moves more smoothly.

Update reception

Under the post on X about the update, there were a ton of positive reactions. Players are super excited to finally show off more ducks in their hideout. However, there were still some critical voices, mostly about Venator getting nerfed. As one user noticed:

Time will tell, but I think the reduction in Venator's rate of fire will kill the game for solo players. Now it's gonna be even tougher for them to get off the map, especially with a bunch of people around the evacuation point. Maybe instead, the damage drop-off should have been changed.

Of course, this is only part of the fixes and improvements in update 1.3.0 – you can find the full list on the game's official website.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!