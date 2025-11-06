Kingdom Come: Deliverance director criticized The Outer Worlds 2 creators. In the future, he wants two things from them

The director of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 gave The Outer Worlds 2 a high rating, but harshly criticized the foundations of the game and its developers.
The latest game from Obsidian Entertainment, The Outer Worlds 2, was released at the end of October 2025, so many fans have already finished it. One such player is the director of the first and second Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Daniel Vavra, who shared his thoughts about the game on X.
It seems that Vavra agreed with most reviewers who gave the game high ratings but criticized its individual elements. The developer gave The Outer Worlds 2 a 7 out of 10 and then started a pretty harsh critique.
[...] But what I find sad is that the company and the people who gave us one of my favorite games ever (Fallout & New Vegas) have been unable, even after 15 years and with all of Microsoft's money and latest technological advances, to come up with a single new game mechanic that could take this proven but ancient formula somewhere new.
Can any of you think of a single new game mechanic in The Outer Worlds that wasn't already in Deus Ex or the original Fallout games more than 25 years ago? Unfortunately, I can't. Give me a living, simulated world! True non-linearity! Give me something more than loot boxes, maintenance shafts, loading screens and level grinding in a static scripted world.
For the record, it's worth noting that only Fallout: New Vegas was released under the Obsidian Entertainment banner. The original Fallout installments mentioned by the director were developed by the founders of this studio at Black Isle Studios. The Outer Worlds 2 also doesn't have loot boxes – when mentioning them, the creator was likely referring to the entire industry.
The post above should really make the bosses at Obsidian Entertainment and Microsoft think. The absence of new mechanics mentioned by the KCD director in The Outer Worlds 2 likely results from the giant's "safe" approach to game development. When the corporation took over Obsidian in 2018, it might have pushed or suggested this way of working to the company. Although these are just speculations, it would be some response to Daniel Vavra's questions.
Author: Maciej Gaffke
At Gamepressure.com, he is mainly involved in writing news. Graduated in Polish philology and sightseeing and historical tourism at the University of Gdansk, which is related to his other "non-game" interests - history, books, and travel. As for video games themselves - once a fan of FPS, now converted to action-adventure games. Also interested in fighting games (especially Mortal Kombat), RPGs, and all titles focused on single-player. From time to time, likes to play tennis, volleyball, or football. Proud resident of Pomerania and Puck.
