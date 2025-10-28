How to claim Battlefield 6 Battle pass with Phantom Edition Pro Token

After some leaks, Battlefield 6 REDSEC became reality (it is not so easy to download, though). However, it is not the end of the novelties that come along with the new update. Developers decided to introduce Battle Pass. Of course, you need to buy it to fully enjoy it. Unless you have already bought the more expensive BF6 version – Phantom Edition. This purchase offers some additional perks, Battlefield Pro Token is one of them. It allows you to claim the first Battle pass for free. Some players can’t see it, though. We will explain the process to you.

How to claim Battle pass with Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition Pro Token

If you don’t see your Battle Pass, even though you have bought Phantom Edition and have Battlefield Pro Token, you are not alone. And the truth is that all players are in the same spot. Battle Pass is not automatically given to players. You have to claim it. How to do that?

Go to the Battle Pass tab and press the button in the upper left corner. It is named “Claim BF Pro.”

Claim BF Pro.Source: Battlefield 6, developer: Battlefield Studios

Alternatively, you can go to the Store tab. There, view details on the Battle Pass and, click “Claim through BF Pro Token” button to claim it.

Claim through BF Pro Token.Source: Battlefield 6, developer: Battlefield Studios

And that’s all, hopefully now you will be able to get your free Battle Pass now. Good luck.