EA officially confirms Battlefield REDSEC will launch tomorrow, along with a gameplay trailer premiere

Today, EA announced that tomorrow at 8:00 AM PT, there will be a gameplay trailer for Battlefield REDSEC, which is expected to be a Battle Royale mode for Battlefield 6. The rumors about this were building up as early as this morning, but now we have confirmation, at least of the existence of something called Battlefield REDSEC. With Battlefield 6’s impressive launch a few weeks ago, making it the biggest in franchise history, this could be another huge win for the series and serve as a way to not only keep players interested but also draw in new players. Tomorrow’s trailer will premiere at the same time the new mode goes live, so the wait will not be long.

At the time of writing, there are nearly 2,000 viewers on the YouTube page, with 17 hours to go until the trailer premieres. Users are spending their time posting in the live chat about their hype, predictions, and more. To be clear, this is EA's confirmation that Battlefield REDSEC exists, not a confirmation of the battle royale gameplay. Thankfully, the YouTube description also confirms that REDSEC will be free-to-play, lending some credibility to the rumors.

Battlefield REDSEC's YouTube premiere page. Notice the number of people waiting at the bottom.Source: YouTube

If the rumors are to be believed, this should be the free-to-play battle royale mode for Battlefield 6. Rumors suggested that the team size will be between 2 and 4 players, with no solo-play. Apparently, the safe zone has an “instant death” circle closing in around it, rather than the gradual damage of most other battle royale games. Of course, since this is a mode within Battlefield 6, players should expect similar levels of destruction, chaos, and vehicles in this mode. These supposed leaks come from insider ModernWarzone on social media. But we get confirmation one way or the other first thing tomorrow.

This will be a huge step for Battlefield 6 that will determine its future. Will it remain one of the most played games of the year, or will this be the beginning of the downfall? Thankfully, the developers have been carefully considering player feedback and criticism, so even if this doesn’t launch in a perfect state, the team may be able to provide a fix quickly enough. They may have even earned a fair amount of patience from fans.