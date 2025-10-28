How many checkpoints are in RV There Yet. Learn how to save and how long the game is

Steam can be a chaotic place. Occasionally, some inconspicuous indie games are released on the store and become instant hits. Ironically, they can be even more popular than AAA titles from well known developers. RV There Yet is the latest surprise – this co-op simulator gathered over 100,000 players at its peak on Steam. It’s more than Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 for example. In this adventure, “game over” screen is integral part of gameplay. Unfortunately, this can be painful. Instead of traditional save system, there are checkpoints that you have to reach to be safe.

How many checkpoints are in RV There Yet?

In RV There Yet you can’t save your progress whenever you want. Instead, you need to discover checkpoints, scattered across the map. So, when you destroy your vehicle (or you and all your friends die), you will be teleported to specific point of your adventure.

So, how many checkpoints are in RV There Yet? There is no specific answer to this question. No one has been able to count exactly how many there are yet. However, you should expect 17 to 20 checkpoints in the game.

How long is RV There Yet?

In RV There Yet you must reach almost mythical road 65. However, the simple route is destroyed, so you must go into weird parts of MaButts Valley, where you find many dangers. According to HowLongToBeat, this adventure should take you about 6 hours. Of course, you can get stuck in some obstacles. This will make your trip even longer. So, it depends on your skill and luck.

You must be prepared for a not-too-long but intense adventure. Of course, right now, you can play only on PC, and there is no information that this will change in the near future.