„We never took a penny of money from people.” Famous „silver-tongued” dev contradicts himself on controversial monetization system

In an interview with Edge magazine (via PCGamer), Peter Molyneux discussed his decision to return to the social experiment that was the mobile game Curiosity: What's Inside the Cube. The creator behind games like Dungeon Keeper and Black and White says that he and his team "never took a penny" from people for their cube-themed game. However, he denies his own words from 2013, according to which he earned "several tens of thousands" from it. The dev also shared what he regrets about the project and the different ways he tried to make money from it back then.

But let me start with a little reminder. Curiosity is a simple 2012 game from 22cans studio, where players gradually get rid of subsequent layers of a cube. According to Peter Molyneux, a surprise was waiting for them inside, one that promised to "change lives forever." The prize was the position of a digital god in the Godus game and 1% of the profits generated by it. The secret was discovered by 18-year-old Bryan Henderson, who was quickly forgotten by the studio, unable to count on any money.

In an interview with Edge, Molyneux admitted that it would have been a better idea to put cryptocurrency inside the cube, which could be worth a fortune today. He also addressed the situation of the winner of Curiosity, although it is difficult to consider his words as a sign of remorse. The renowned developer's only regret is that he didn't simply call the award "amazing."

It was life-changing for [Henderson]. It came true. He was just a kid, and suddenly everyone wanted to talk to him. But it was a mistake, and I apologise for it. I should never have said 'life-changing,' Molyneux said.

The developer also had a controversial idea for monetizing Curiosity. Inspired by the success of World of Tanks, he decided to offer help with removing cube layers for 10,000 pounds, and there were plans for microtransactions that were five times higher. In the end, the idea wasn't implemented due to App Store restrictions.

Peter Molyneux has been perceived for years as a controversial figure, prone to making promises that are difficult to keep, and this interview will certainly not change that perception. Right now, the creator is still associated with the 22cans studio, where he is working on Masters of Albion – a strategy game focused on "playing god." The release date hasn't been officially announced yet, but it might end up being the last project from the "silver-tongued" developer.