„We never took a penny of money from people.” Famous „silver-tongued” dev contradicts himself on controversial monetization system

Peter Molyneux has recalled the experimental title Curiosity. The controversial producer claims that he didn't take any money from people. He also talked about his plans and what he regrets about the game.

Krzysztof Kaluzinski

„We never took a penny of money from people.” Famous „silver-tongued” dev contradicts himself on controversial monetization system, image source: Red Bull Gaming / 22cans.
„We never took a penny of money from people.” Famous „silver-tongued” dev contradicts himself on controversial monetization system Source: Red Bull Gaming / 22cans.

In an interview with Edge magazine (via PCGamer), Peter Molyneux discussed his decision to return to the social experiment that was the mobile game Curiosity: What's Inside the Cube. The creator behind games like Dungeon Keeper and Black and White says that he and his team "never took a penny" from people for their cube-themed game. However, he denies his own words from 2013, according to which he earned "several tens of thousands" from it. The dev also shared what he regrets about the project and the different ways he tried to make money from it back then.

But let me start with a little reminder. Curiosity is a simple 2012 game from 22cans studio, where players gradually get rid of subsequent layers of a cube. According to Peter Molyneux, a surprise was waiting for them inside, one that promised to "change lives forever." The prize was the position of a digital god in the Godus game and 1% of the profits generated by it. The secret was discovered by 18-year-old Bryan Henderson, who was quickly forgotten by the studio, unable to count on any money.

In an interview with Edge, Molyneux admitted that it would have been a better idea to put cryptocurrency inside the cube, which could be worth a fortune today. He also addressed the situation of the winner of Curiosity, although it is difficult to consider his words as a sign of remorse. The renowned developer's only regret is that he didn't simply call the award "amazing."

It was life-changing for [Henderson]. It came true. He was just a kid, and suddenly everyone wanted to talk to him. But it was a mistake, and I apologise for it. I should never have said 'life-changing,' Molyneux said.

The developer also had a controversial idea for monetizing Curiosity. Inspired by the success of World of Tanks, he decided to offer help with removing cube layers for 10,000 pounds, and there were plans for microtransactions that were five times higher. In the end, the idea wasn't implemented due to App Store restrictions.

Peter Molyneux has been perceived for years as a controversial figure, prone to making promises that are difficult to keep, and this interview will certainly not change that perception. Right now, the creator is still associated with the 22cans studio, where he is working on Masters of Albion – a strategy game focused on "playing god." The release date hasn't been officially announced yet, but it might end up being the last project from the "silver-tongued" developer.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Curiosity: What's Inside the Cube?

cancelled

PC
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Krzysztof Kaluzinski

Author: Krzysztof Kaluzinski

At GRYOnline.pl, works in the Newsroom. He is not afraid to tackle various topics, although he prefers news about independent productions in the style of Disco Elysium. In his childhood, he wrote fantasy stories, played a lot on Pegasus, and then on a computer. He turned his passion into a profession as an editor of a gaming portal run with a friend, as well as a copywriter and advisor in a console store. He doesn't care for remakes and long-running series. Since childhood, he wanted to write a novel, although he is definitely better at creating characters than plot. That's probably why he fell in love with RPGs (paper and virtual). He was raised in the 90s, to which he would gladly return. Loves Tarantino movies, thanks to Mad Max and the first Fallout he lost himself in post-apo, and Berserk convinced him to dark fantasy. Today he tries his hand at e-commerce and marketing, while also supporting the Newsroom on weekends, which allows him to continue cultivating old passions.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map