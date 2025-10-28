How to fix Battlefield 6 Account Restricted on Steam. Developers already know about 1:86001S error

Battlefield 6 Season 1 is here. However, there are some issues with it. Some players had problems with downloading REDSEC and with claiming the free Battle Pass with Pro Token. However, these troubles seem like minor inconveniences when we look at people who can’t play the game due to Account Restricted error. Fortunately, this error is not as serious as it sounds.

How to fix Battlefield 6 Account Restricted error on Steam

If you are experiencing Account Restricted issue, there is good news for you – developers are aware of the problem. The error itself is quite a scarry one as it says that the player is restricted from accessing online features. It is followed by an intimidating string of numbers starting with 1:86001S. However, if you are sure that you did nothing wrong, there is a much simpler solution.

On the official Battlefield Discord server, in the “Known issues section,” we can read about the source of the problem.

If a player removes the "Battlefield 6 Marker" from their installed DLC on Steam, it will result in them being unable to play Battlefield 6 and will be presented with an "account restricted" message. Reinstalling this marker will allow you to connect and play once more.

So, how to fix this bug? Make sure that you have agreed to all DLCs that the game offers.

Find Battlefield 6 in your Library on Steam. Right click it. Pick Properties. Go to the DLC section. Make sure that all boxes are ticked and download all necessary files if needed.

Hopefully, this issue will be fixed soon. However, let’s be glad that it can be easily fixed.