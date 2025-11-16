We must wait for Where Winds Meet on Xbox. You need to be patient

Where Winds Meet gathered quite a lot of fans in a really short time. Of course, some would like to test it on Xbox. Right now you can’t do that. However, you will be able to in the future.
Where Winds Meet is an open world free-to-play Wuxia game. It looks quite impressive, so no wonder that many players decided to give it a chance. However, not all can. WWM was released only on PC and PS5 – Xbox and mobiles not included. The game is already confirmed on mobiles (no launch day, though). What about Xbox? We will have to wait probably even longer.
It seems like console war between PlayStation and Xbox is fading away, especially on the Microsoft part, but we can’t forget that PS still has some exclusives (though most of them are coming to PC sooner or later). From time to time we see some games that are only available on PS5 for some time, before they reach other platforms. It seems like the similar case is with Where Winds Meet.
While we don’t have any official confirmation from the devs, moderators on the official Where Winds Meet Discord server are quite open when talking about Xbox release. Without doubt they state that there is an exclusivity deal:
Xbox is waiting at least 6 months cause of ps exclusivity contract
Of course, as long as we don’t hear these words from the devs/publishers themselves, we can’t be sure of anything. However, what we can be sure of is the fact that publisher of Where Winds Meet is NetEase Games and this company is known for porting its games on Xbox, too. Let’s look at FragPunk, Once Human or Naraka Bladepoint. All of these games were sooner or later ported on the console from Microsoft. So, it is very likely that the game will be available on Microsoft’s devices. Unfortunately, it will not be soon. We need to be patient.
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
