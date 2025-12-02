How to increase settlement loyalty in Bannerlord War Sails

The first DLC in Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord is called War Sails. While we already had Strugians, devs decided that it is not enough and added Vikings (Nords). In addition to many new features in expansion, we also have a chance to play patch 1.3 that changes a lot, even in the vanilla game. One of the “victims” of the recent update is settlement loyalty mechanic. Many players used to deal with the problem of dissatisfaction by enabling the Festival and Games option. However, this is no longer possible. How to remedy this? You will find out here.

How to avoid decreasing settlement loyalty in Bannerlord War Sails?

Settlement loyalty is an important mechanic that determines whether the city or castle you control will function efficiently. The higher the loyalty, the more benefits you receive, while the lower it is, the greater the risk of unrest and desertion. This can lead to smaller tax income or slower construction, and in the worst case, the settlement will rebel and gain independence.

Until now, players have dealt with this through passive events known as Daily Defaults. One of these was Festival and Games. The problem is that with the new update, this option has been removed from the game, which makes it much more difficult to control the city. This is especially true if the settlement is from a different culture than your default one, or if the governor appointed in the city does not belong to that culture.

Fortunately, there are several useful tips that will help you overcome this problem.