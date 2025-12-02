Red Dead Redemption is now available on new platforms. A free upgrade awaits players

Red Dead Redemption is now available natively on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Rockstar Games has refreshed its big 2010 hit.
As announced, Rockstar Games has released an update for Red Dead Redemption, which has adapted the game to the capabilities of current-generation consoles.
This means we finally have a native version of RDR along with the Undead Nightmare expansion on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. This means the game runs at 60 frames per second and you can enjoy it in 4K resolution with HDR support. For the second Switch, mouse control and DLSS support have also been introduced.
If you own a copy of the 2010 hit on PS4, Switch, or Xbox One, you can download this patch for free. Subscribers of GTA+ (also as part of PS Plus), which includes the game, will also benefit from the improvements without additional cost.
Besides the platforms already mentioned, the upgraded version also made its way to Netflix subscribers and people using iOS and Android devices. Below, you can see some screenshots showcasing the refreshed game.
