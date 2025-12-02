Red Dead Redemption is now available on new platforms. A free upgrade awaits players

Red Dead Redemption is now available natively on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Rockstar Games has refreshed its big 2010 hit.

Maciej Gaffke

1

Red Dead Redemption is now available on new platforms. A free upgrade awaits players, image source: Rockstar Games.
Red Dead Redemption is now available on new platforms. A free upgrade awaits players Source: Rockstar Games.

As announced, Rockstar Games has released an update for Red Dead Redemption, which has adapted the game to the capabilities of current-generation consoles.

This means we finally have a native version of RDR along with the Undead Nightmare expansion on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. This means the game runs at 60 frames per second and you can enjoy it in 4K resolution with HDR support. For the second Switch, mouse control and DLSS support have also been introduced.

If you own a copy of the 2010 hit on PS4, Switch, or Xbox One, you can download this patch for free. Subscribers of GTA+ (also as part of PS Plus), which includes the game, will also benefit from the improvements without additional cost.

Besides the platforms already mentioned, the upgraded version also made its way to Netflix subscribers and people using iOS and Android devices. Below, you can see some screenshots showcasing the refreshed game.

Red Dead Redemption is now available on new platforms. A free upgrade awaits players - picture #1

Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption is now available on new platforms. A free upgrade awaits players - picture #2

Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption is now available on new platforms. A free upgrade awaits players - picture #3

Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption is now available on new platforms. A free upgrade awaits players - picture #4

Rockstar Games

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Red Dead Redemption

May 18, 2010

PC PlayStation Xbox Mobile Nintendo
Rate It!
Like it?

1

Maciej Gaffke

Author: Maciej Gaffke

At Gamepressure.com, he is mainly involved in writing news. Graduated in Polish philology and sightseeing and historical tourism at the University of Gdansk, which is related to his other "non-game" interests - history, books, and travel. As for video games themselves - once a fan of FPS, now converted to action-adventure games. Also interested in fighting games (especially Mortal Kombat), RPGs, and all titles focused on single-player. From time to time, likes to play tennis, volleyball, or football. Proud resident of Pomerania and Puck.

How to increase settlement loyalty in Bannerlord War Sails

Next
How to increase settlement loyalty in Bannerlord War Sails

ARC Raiders Cold Snap is getting near. December update brings cold weather

Previous
ARC Raiders Cold Snap is getting near. December update brings cold weather

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily

How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily

How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy

Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy

Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map